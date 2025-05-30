Salem boys lacrosse claims Region 4D title

ROANOKE, Va. – High school lacrosse cranked up a notch Thursday night, with local teams competing for a chance to hoist Region Championship gold.

The Salem boys have looked strong all season and it was no different as they welcomed Jefferson Forest to town for the Region 4D Final. The Spartans jumped to an 8-2 advantage by halftime.

In the second half, the Cavaliers scored just one loan goal thanks to Spencer Sloan. The Spartans had contributions from the likes of Parker Dallas, Brayden Hall and more en route to a 14-3 victory. The win earned Salem its second consecutive Region 4D Championship.

“It feels fantastic, back-to-back region titles for the first time in I don’t know how long,” said Salem head coach George Revercomb. “The one last season was the first one in a very long time and to go back-to-back just shows leadership again of these kids all the hard work they put in. They make my job really easy. We’re a family. I love them.”

“It’s a great coaching staff,” said Spartans senior Jackson Jones. “They’ve known me since I was like seven years old and they’ve had my back ever since and it’s just consistency and patience.”

In Region 5C, we had a doubleheader of semifinal action at Patrick Henry. Both the boys and girls programs hosted Midlothian. In what was a close game in the first half, quickly turned into a Patriots barage in the second half of the boys game. Carson Derey had the hot hand throughout the night along with Jake Painter. The both scored multiple goals in the 13-5 victory.

For the Patrick Henry girls, it was a back-and-forth matchup early with Gracie Burke of Midlothian eclipsing 100 career goals. But the Patriots had other plans--like reaching the Region Final--and they did so in what was a 15-8 win. Addison Gibson, Claire McCahill and Brynne Wiegard were all part of Patrick Henry’s scoring efforts.