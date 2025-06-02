Skip to main content
Virginia’s Brian O’Connor named head baseball coach at Mississippi State

O’Connor has been head coach of the Cavaliers for 22 seasons

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

UVA baseball coach Brian O'Connor at a practice in 2024 (WSLS)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Longtime Virginia baseball head coach Brian O’Connor is headed to the SEC. O’Connor has been named the next head coach at Mississippi State.

O’Connor leaves behind a storied legacy in Charlottesville as the winningest coach in UVA baseball history over 22 seasons. His accolades include five ACC Coach of the Year honors, 18 NCAA Tournament appearances, multiple College World Series trips, and, most notably, the 2015 national championship.

O’Connor’s departure marks a significant shift for both programs as he takes the helm of a storied Mississippi State program looking to return to national prominence.

