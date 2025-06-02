Virginia’s Brian O’Connor named head baseball coach at Mississippi State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Longtime Virginia baseball head coach Brian O’Connor is headed to the SEC. O’Connor has been named the next head coach at Mississippi State.

O’Connor leaves behind a storied legacy in Charlottesville as the winningest coach in UVA baseball history over 22 seasons. His accolades include five ACC Coach of the Year honors, 18 NCAA Tournament appearances, multiple College World Series trips, and, most notably, the 2015 national championship.

Recommended Videos

O’Connor’s departure marks a significant shift for both programs as he takes the helm of a storied Mississippi State program looking to return to national prominence.