Encarnacion called up to Greenville

SALEM, Va. – The Boston Red Sox have promoted infielder Freili Encarnacion from the Single-A Salem Red Sox to the High-A Greenville Drive, marking a significant step in the 21-year-old’s professional baseball career.

Encarnacion has been a standout performer for Salem this season, posting a .303 batting average with 14 doubles, one triple, and 10 home runs. He has driven in 32 runs, scored 34 times, and stolen five bases. Notably, he has shown improved plate discipline, drawing 11 walks against 39 strikeouts.

His promotion comes on the heels of a strong performance, including a home run and a double in a recent game.

Encarnacion, who signed with the Red Sox as a free agent in June 2022, has progressed steadily through the minor league system.

The Greenville Drive, the High-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, are currently striving to improve their standing in the South Atlantic League. Encarnacion’s addition is expected to bolster their infield and offensive lineup.