PH’s Sam Dowdy, Roanoke Catholic’s Addison Becker awarded B’Nai B’Rith scholarships

ROANOKE, Va. – Dozens of local high school athletes gathered at the Hotel Roanoke on Monday night for the prestigious B’nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement Awards, hosted by the Roanoke Jewish Federation.

The annual event recognizes student-athletes who excel not only in sports, but also in academics and citizenship. Twenty area schools were represented, including Craig County, Salem, Roanoke Valley Christian and others.

The 2025 Artie Levin Personal Life Award for Outstanding Citizenship was presented to Grace Williams of Patrick Henry High School. A two-sport athlete, Williams plans to attend Virginia Tech.

“Never give up, just keep on going,” Williams said. “I mean, there’s always something ahead. Working with so many different people and just the environment, it’s just taught me so much in life.”

Patrick Henry was also home to the male B’nai B’rith award winner, Sam Dowdy. A standout in three sports, Dowdy will continue his athletic career playing soccer at VMI.

“It’s definitely kind of what you work for, those four years,” Dowdy said. “Definitely coming into freshman year of football, 5 foot, 92 pounds, it’s definitely a cool opportunity. It’s nice to get recognition not just for athletics, or not just for academics. It’s as a person as a whole really.”

The female B’nai B’rith winner was Addison Becker of Roanoke Catholic, who will attend Liberty University.

Roanoke College football coach Bryan Stinespring served as the event’s guest speaker.