WATCH: All the action and results from the VHSL Class 3 & 4 track meet

LYNCHBURG, Va. – We start in Class 3 with the 110-meter hurdles, William Byrd’s Deshawn Austin and Rustburg’s Alex Dunn came down the middle neck and neck in a thrilling finish. Austin edged out the win by one-hundredth of a second, clocking in at 14.59.

In Class 4, E.C. Glass’s Ja’mar Smith, coming off an ACL tear his junior year, was chasing gold to close out his high school career. He got it. The moment his name popped up on the screen, the celebration began. Smith ran a 14.2.

“Definitely a lot of, there’s definitely a lot of hurdles in the way, literally a lot of hurdles in the way, but it’s truly a blessing just staying dedicated every day knowing that you got something to be and just being the best as you can and staying focused for the one chance,” Smith said.

In the Class 4 girls mile, heat two featured three Blacksburg freshmen placing in the top 12 , Lola Olsen and Ruthie Delapp took third and fourth. A huge showing for the Bruins’ young talent on the state stage.

In the Class 4 boys mile, Macon Smith of Jefferson Forest came into heat two seeded 11th. But check out the kick on the final stretch. Smith charged his way to a third-place medal.

Finally, in the 4x100, Blacksburg’s girls were seeded fifth overall, with Halifax County in fourth. Could either catch gold?

Down the final stretch came the anchors, Bruins in lane five, Comets in four. It was the Blacksburg 4x100 team taking home gold, edging out Halifax by mere tenths of a second.

“I think that a lot of people do think we’re just distance runners, but our sprint side is really strong and I think today we showed that because we came in last year, got like sixth, came through with a better mindset. Oh, we’re gonna win, and we definitely took it home. We focus on our races, we practice long hours every day to get where we are and we’re just super proud, I’m super proud of all of us. Our practice really paid off today and like our mindset, it was definitely better than last year,” the team said.

For a full link to Class 1-4 results, click here.

Class 1 girls team results:

1 Auburn AUBU 73 2 Brunswick High BRUN 65 3 Eastside High School EAST 61 4 Northampton NH 48 5 Westmoreland WSMR 46 6 Lancaster LANC 36 7 Chilhowie CHIL 30 8 Narrows NAR 23 9 William Campbell Combined Scho WCAM 22 9 Galileo High School GALI 22 11 George Wythe (Wytheville) GWW 17

Class 1 boys team results:

1 Brunswick High BRUN 73 2 Middlesex MIDD 72 3 Auburn AUBU 60 4 Parry McCluer PARR 45 5 Mathews MAT 39 6 Sussex Central SSX 35 6 Narrows NAR 35 6 Altavista Combined School ALTA 35 9 Patrick Henry (G. Spring) PHGS 33 10 Rural Retreat RR 30 11 Galileo High School GALI 26

Class 2 girls team results:

Place School Points 1 Clarke County CLRK 64 2 Lee LEE 56 . 50 3 Ridgeview High School RDGE 48 4 Floyd County FLOY 39 5 Prince Edward County High Scho PE 38 . 50 6 Fort Defiance FORD 33 6 Union High School UN 33 8 Strasburg STRA 29 . 50 9 Radford High School RAD 27 10 Glenvar High School GLEN 25 11 Stuarts Draft SD 24

Class 2 boys team results:

1 Floyd County FLOY 76 2 Bruton BRUT 66 3 Radford High School RAD 50 4 Glenvar High School GLEN 44 5 Clarke County CLRK 37 6 Stuarts Draft SD 36 7 Arcadia ARCA 34 . 50 8 Strasburg STRA 32 . 50 9 Fort Defiance FORD 25 10 Marion MAR 23 10 Union High School UN 23

Class 3 girls team results (top 10):

1 Heritage (Lynchburg) 99 2 Abingdon High School 65 3 Western Albemarle 55 4 Spotswood 47 5 Liberty Christian Academy 29 6 Maggie Walker 28 7 Kettle Run 27 8 Brentsville District 26 9 Christiansburg 25 10 Fauquier 21

Class 3 boys team results (top 10):

1 Fauquier 63 2 Western Albemarle 47 3 Broadway 38 4 Turner Ashby 34 4 Grafton High School 34 6 Pulaski County 32 6 Lafayette 32 8 Abingdon High School 30 8 William Byrd High School 30 10 Kettle Run 26.50

Class 4 girls team results (top 10):

1 Blacksburg High School 111.50 2 Atlee 59.50 3 Manor 48 4 Hanover 44.33 5 Loudoun Valley 43 6 Millbrook 37 7 Mechanicsville High Schoo 31 7 Phoebus 31 9 Charlottesville 25 10 Warhill 24.50

Class 4 boys team results (top 8):

1 Jamestown 63 2 Atlee 59 3 John Handley 48.50 4 Blacksburg High School 39 5 Charlottesville 35 6 E.C. Glass 32.50 7 Tuscarora High School (Va 30 8 Patrick Henry (Ashland) 25 8 Orange County 25 8 Salem (Roanoke) 25

Class 5 girls team results (top 10):

1) Maury High School 61 2) L.C. Bird 54

3) Nansemond River 51 4) James River (Midlothian) 40

5) Clover Hill 38 6) Independence High School 32

7) Massaponax 31 8) Midlothian High School 27

9) Kellam 24.33 10) Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 22

Class 5 boys team results (top 10):

1) Nansemond River 59 2) Kecoughtan 56

3) Albemarle 45.50 4) Bayside High School 38

5) Riverbend High School 35 6) Massaponax 27

7) Prince George High School 26 7) Woodside 26

9) Princess Anne High School 23 10) Great Bridge High School 22