Allen Lawrence talks Salem Red Sox rebrand at RVSC meeting Monday

SALEM, Va. – Salem Red Sox General Manager Allen Lawrence spoke to the Roanoke Valley Sports Club this week, addressing growing questions surrounding the team’s planned rebrand following the 2025 season.

While the team’s name and logo will change, Lawrence emphasized that the affiliation with the Boston Red Sox will remain in place.

“Fun is where it all starts. We want to be fun, and right now I don’t think our logo is fun. Our name is not fun,” Lawrence said. “We’re not a minor league baseball name, that’s what we want to transition to.”

Lawrence added that the goal is to follow a growing trend in minor league baseball, where teams adopt more playful and engaging identities. But he reassured fans that the connection to Boston will not change.

“Being a Red Sox affiliate is still what is important to so many people, and that is not going to change,” he said.

The new name and branding are expected to be revealed after the 2025 season.