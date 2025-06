SALEM, Va. – The Salem Red Sox earned two wins Wednesday night after sweeping a doubleheader against the Fredericksburg Nationals.

In game one, Salem raced to a 7-2 victory. Game two proved to be a defensive gem starting on the mound. Shea Sprague worked four innings for the Red Sox, tallying 6 strikeouts and allowing just 2 hits and 1 walk.

Salem scratched a run across late to earn the 1-0 victory.

On the road, Lynchburg came up short against Augusta 9-6.