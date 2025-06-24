High School boys soccer with 3x State Champs Glenvar

Listen to our sports podcast Foul Check with Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson.

The Spring Jubilee has come and gone, winners are crowned, and Brooke and Eric are joined by now 3x Class 2 State Champions: Glenvar boys soccer!

Head Coach Josh Jones and Kees Van Gerven come on Foul Check to recap the championship weekend, how to score on a corner, and why always doing your best is the key to success.

Brooke and Eric then recap the Spring Jubilee, their favorite summer snacks, and the quiet time for the next few weeks.

