Raleigh hits Nos. 34 and 35 to match Griffey's Mariners record for HRs before All-Star break
Andrew Destin
Associated Press
Seattle Mariners designated hitter Cal Raleigh tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
SEATTLE – Cal Raleigh hit his 34th and 35th home runs to set a career high and match Ken Griffey Jr.'s Seattle record for homers before the All-Star break, helping the Mariners beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 on Friday
Mariners starter Bryan Woo (8-4) went six innings.
Key moment
The Pirates came a few inches away from taking a 2–0 lead in the first inning when Oneil Cruz lofted a pop-up toward no man’s land in left field. Arozarena made an improbable catch to end the inning and strand two Pittsburgh runners.
Key stat
Woo has worked at least six innings all 17 starts this season.
Up next
Seattle RHP Luis Castillo (4-5, 3.55) was set to start Saturday against RHP Mike Burrows (1-2, 4.15).