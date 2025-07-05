Djokovic achieves another milestone with his 100th Wimbledon victory to join Navratilova and Federer

Novak Djokovic of Serbia dives to return to Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia during a third round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON – Novak Djokovic became only the third player in Wimbledon history to reach 100 victories — after Martina Navratilova and Roger Federer — with his 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 win in the third round over Miomir Kecmanovic on Saturday.

Djokovic, who has won seven of his 24 Grand Slam titles at the All England Club, took control by winning nine consecutive games from 3-3 in the first set on Centre Court against his Serbian compatriot en route to his latest milestone.

“Any history that I make in my favorite tournament, I’m blessed,” Djokovic said in an on-court interview.

The 38-year-old Djokovic, playing in his 20th Wimbledon tournament, will next face No. 11 Alex de Minaur for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Djokovic, who could potentially meet No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinals, has lost the past two Wimbledon finals to Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic made just eight unforced errors through two sets and led 5-1 in the final set before Kecmanovic made him work for the victory.

“I have enjoyed myself very much except maybe the last couple of games. Things got a bit complicated," said Djokovic, who finished with 60 winners and 19 unforced errors, along with 16 aces.

The highlight of the match came in the eighth game of the first set, with Djokovic looking to break. His diving backhand volley winner at the net on the fourth deuce sailed past Kecmanovic, who slumped his shoulders as he watched the ball land in down the line. On the ground, Djokovic smiled and soaked in the applause for a moment before going on to earn the key break.

“I try not to take anything for granted, particularly (at) this age, still going strong, still trying to compete with the young players and do some slides and some splits on the court, and push myself to the limit,” he said.

Navratilova, a nine-time Wimbledon singles champion, amassed 120 singles victories. Eight-time champion Federer reached 105 singles wins.

