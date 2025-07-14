Virginia United FC U19 wins first national title

ROANOKE, Va. – Trophy season isn’t quite over for boys soccer in our area.

With 13 different local high schools represented on the roster, the Virginia United FC U19 team captured the National Premier League championship Sunday in Colorado.

United defeated Emerald City FC out of Seattle, Washington, in dramatic fashion. The match was tied 3-3 at the end of regulation and remained deadlocked through the first overtime.

In the second overtime, United was awarded a penalty kick following an illegal slide tackle, converting to seal the victory and the title.

It marks the first national championship in club history.