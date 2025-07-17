Skip to main content
Clear icon
90º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams decides to retire from NFL at age 30

Beth Harris

Associated Press

FILE - Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams cannot make a catch in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Nov. 8, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, file) (Ashley Landis, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has decided to retire from the NFL at age 30.

His agent, Tory Dandy, told general manager Joe Ortiz on Wednesday night, hours before the first full day of training camp.

Recommended Videos

Williams signed a $6 million, one-year deal in mid-March to return to the Chargers for his second stint with the team. On Monday, he was placed on the physically unable to perform list and two days later called it quits on his football career.

He played eight seasons in the NFL, including stints with both the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...