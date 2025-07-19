Sweet Serve: Rincon sisters carrying family tennis legacy

Kathryn Rincon (left) and Ana Maria Rincon (right) recently returned from international trips where they showcased their tennis skills

ROANOKE, Va. – The sound of a tennis ball is one that is all too familiar for Ana Maria and Kathryn Rincon. They practiced and trained together for years, but for the first time ever, the Patrick Henry High School duo saw their forehand serve them well as they captured the VHSL Class 5 doubles state championship.

“It was really great,” said Kathryn. She just finished her freshman year at Patrick Henry. “It was a really close match-- 6-4, 6-4. So, we were so excited.”

“Yeah, I remember Kathryn was serving for the match, which is a lot of pressure, of course, but she handled it so well and served the match out,” said Ana Maria. She just finished her junior year.

The Rincon sisters love for the game came natural like their skills on the court.

Their father, Eduardo Rincon, spent a number of years on the pro tour. By the time he shifted into college coaching, which included a stint at Virginia Tech, Ana Maria and Kathryn were learning each step of the way.

“We grew up around college tennis and all these really high level players,” Kathryn said. “So I think from a young age I felt as if that’s where I wanted to be or even better.”

“I wanted to be one of those girls out there playing those big matches,” said Ana Maria. “It’s actually made me really enjoy the pressure and really play well under pressure I think.”

The game of tennis has already taking the Rincon’s thousands of miles from home. Kathryn recently played in Colombia.

“That’s where my my dad’s part of the family’s from and tennis is a big part of that. So being able to practice and play on our families courts is just such a great experience.”

Ana Maria recently played in France.

“Playing on all different court types, even carpet. Clay, hard courts and playing against so many different kinds of players.”

Soon, Ana Maria’s game will be on the go even more with plans to attend Wofford upon graduating Patrick Henry next summer.

“Coach Hall, the woman’s tennis coach there is amazing and we had an instant connection from when we first had when we had our first conversation. And when I visited this school on my official visit, I fell in love with it and I could totally see myself there,” said Ana Maria.

But until then, she and younger sister Kathryn will try to win more state gold together one final time next summer.

“I would say the most important thing is to have fun and to make sure you’re constantly enjoying it,” Kathryn said.

You can check out the full conversation with the Rincon sisters on an upcoming episode of Around the Way with EJ.