Commanders WR Terry McLaurin reports to camp despite ongoing contract dispute

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Detroit.

ASHBURN, Va. – Wide receiver Terry McLaurin reported to Washington Commanders training camp on Sunday morning following a four-day holdout, but the 2024 second-team All-Pro and the team have yet to agree on new contract terms.

The Commanders removed McLaurin from the reserve/did not report list for camp and placed Washington’s leading receiver on the active/physically unable to perform list due to an ankle injury from the previous season, according to head coach Dan Quinn.

“I’m really pumped that he is here,” Quinn said before Sunday’s practice. The coach said he spoke directly with McLaurin on Saturday. “He is such an awesome competitor. At his core, that’s who he is.”

McLaurin did not report on Tuesday along with his teammates and incurred a $50,000 daily fine for skipping the first four official days of camp. The seven-year veteran has one year remaining on a three-year, $68.2 million extension signed in 2022, but has been seeking a new deal. He set a career-high with 13 touchdown receptions and had 1,096 yards last season on 82 receptions.

The PUP list designation forbids McLaurin from participating in on-field activities, but he can join teammates and coaches in meetings and now counts toward the 90-player roster limit. With fans in attendance for practice, McLaurin will work with the training staff on the side field during Sunday’s practice, Quinn said.

McLaurin participated in early portions of Washington’s offseason program, but skipped the on-field portions of Organized Team Activities (OTA) and mandatory minicamp.

Teammates have supported their absent teammate during camp. Quarterback Jayden Daniels and McLaurin fueled an offense that was central to Washington’s surprising run to the NFC Championship game last season.

“Just business in the NFL,” said Daniels. “We know Terry’s working ... at the end of the day, he’s still one of our brothers.”

