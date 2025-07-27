Skip to main content
Royals acquire veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk in deal with the Diamondbacks

David Brandt

Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk connects for an inside-the-park home run against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., right, is congratulated by Randal Grichuk after making a catch on a ball hit by Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 11, 2025 in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Andrew Hoffmann walks from the mound after being relieved during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

PHOENIX – The Kansas City Royals acquired veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The D-backs added right-hander Andrew Hoffmann, who has made three appearances for the Royals this season out of the bullpen. The 25-year-old was selected in the 12th round of the 2021 draft by the Braves.

The 33-year-old Grichuk has played the past 1 1/2 seasons for the D-backs, with the club using his right-handed bat mostly against left-handed pitching.

News of Grichuk's trade came in the middle of Arizona's game in Pittsburgh. The outfielder was pulled from the game in the fifth inning and could be seen hugging teammates in the dugout.

Grichuk was 0 for 2 on Saturday, flying out in the second inning and flying out in the fourth. He's batting .240 with seven home runs this season in 71 games.

Grichuk has 210 career homers over a 12-year career that's also included time with the Cardinals, Blue Jays, Rockies and Angels.

The move comes two days after the Diamondbacks shipped first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners for two pitching prospects.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

