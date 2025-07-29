Rail Yard Dawgs announce 2025-2026 full schedule

Mascots Diesel and Daisy meet a young fan at the Rail Yard Dawgs scrimmage

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced their full schedule for the 2025-2026 season.

As previously announced, the new season will begin on home ice October 17th against Huntsville.

29 home games and 29 road games make up the 58-game regular season schedule.

Roanoke will have 7 home games in both January and February.

For a complete look at the schedule, click here.

The franchise is celebrating its 10th anniversary season with a lineup of new logos and fresh jersey’s.