Can Jhoan Duran's 100 mph fastball and Harrison Bader's defense lead Phillies to a World Series?

Minnesota Twins center fielder Harrison Bader runs into the dugout during the ninth inning of baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

PHILADELPHIA – Harrison Bader got a first-hand look at Jhoan Duran's electric stuff — try a four-seam fastball that averages 100.2 mph — in their short stint together in Minnesota.

Bader saw enough to know the Phillies might have finally landed the closer that can put them over the top and win the franchise's first World Series title since 2008.

“Plain and simple, he has close-the-door stuff,” Bader said. “Tough situation, runner on, maybe baseball happens, he kind of puts a couple runners on. He's got strikeout stuff to strike out three in a row. I've seen it all year. I've seen it on the other side.”

Bader and Duran both joined the Phillies on Friday for the start of a three-game series against Detroit. Bader, a right-handed hitting outfielder, and Duran were both acquired on consecutive days in separate trades with the Minnesota Twins. They are now thrust into the thick of a pennant race.

Duran's role is settled. He's the closer — the Phillies tested out his fire entrance on the big screen ahead of his debut. The 27-year-old Duran — nicknamed Durantulla and he wore spider cleats on Friday — had 16 saves and a 2.01 ERA in 49 appearances this season, striking out 53 in 49 1/3 innings.

“It's an honor to be part of this team,” Duran said. “I know here I've got a chance to win the World Series.”

The 31-year-old Bader, a 2021 Gold Glove winner, remains a strong defender at all three outfield spots and has 12 home runs, 38 RBIs and a .778 OPS in 96 games.

The right-handed hitting Bader will start his Phillies career in a center field platoon with Brandon Marsh. The left-handed hitting Marsh got the start Friday against Tigers righty Jack Flaherty.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said he planned a double-platoon in the outfield (slugger Nick Castellanos is entrenched in right field). Because the Phillies are scheduled to face alternating right- and left-handed pitchers over the next six games with Detroit and Baltimore, Bader and Marsh will platoon over that stretch. Same with lefty-swinging Max Kepler and Otto Kemp in left field.

How well they hit over that small sample size could decide Thomson's lineup for the pennant stretch as the Phillies chase the New York Mets in the NL East.

Thomson said he hadn't ruled out Bader in left field, “but I see him sort of as the best center fielder we've got.”

Duran's 100.2 mph average velocity for his four-seam fastball is second to Mason Miller’s 101.1 mph among those who have thrown 200 or more pitches. Duran isn’t eligible for free agency until after the 2027 season.

Duran joins a Philly bullpen that also has Matt Strahm and Orion Kerkering. David Robertson is ramping up with Triple-A Lehigh Valley after signing a one-year contract on July 21, and José Alvarado is expected to return from an 80-game suspension for a positive test for external testosterone.

Duran was acquired by Minnesota in a deal with Arizona at the 2018 trade deadline. He is 17-23 with a 2.47 ERA and 74 saves in 223 career games.

The Phillies also sent outfielder Johan Rojas (one home run and 18 RBI in 172 plate appearances) to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

