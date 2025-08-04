Former SAG-AFTRA executive director David White is interim executive director of the NFLPA

FILE - An NFL logo on a goal post pad before a preseason NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit, Aug. 9, 2014. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

Former SAG-AFTRA executive director David White was elected interim executive director of the NFL Players Association on Sunday night.

White replaces Lloyd Howell, who stepped down last month amid a series of revelations that created a distraction for the players’ union.

“We have full faith in David to take the union forward and operate in the best interests of our membership,” NFLPA President Jalen Reeves-Maybin said in a statement. “David has spent much of his career fighting for collectively bargained rights in the labor movement and is committed to putting players first in all the union does. We are confident that he will inspire solidarity and provide the necessary stability during this period of transition.”

White was chosen among multiple internal and external candidates. A voting player representative from all 32 teams participated in the Board’s vote, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the conversations were private, said the Board conducted interviews with each candidate over the last two weeks and the process was player-led and voted on by the Board.

“I am grateful to the NFLPA’s player leadership for entrusting me with the privilege and responsibility to guide their union as interim executive director,” White said. “It’s a duty I do not take lightly, and I’m committed to re-establishing trust and ensuring the union is serving its members best. I look forward to working with the entire NFLPA team to protect players’ health and safety, secure their financial well-being, and further strengthen their voice to shape their futures.”

Reeves-Maybin said a thorough search process for a permanent executive director will start soon.

“This process will continue to be player led, as the strength of our union has and will always lie with our membership,” Reeves-Maybin said.

White, a veteran labor executive, has guided some of the most prominent entertainment and financial organizations in the world. He is the CEO of 3CG Ventures, a premier executive coaching and strategic consulting firm.

