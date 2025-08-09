Raiders' Smith and Crosby make obscene gestures toward Seahawks fans

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) greets fans after an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith and defensive end Maxx Crosby were captured on videos making obscene gestures toward Seattle Seahawks fans as they entered the field before their preseason game Thursday night.

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch was fined $10,128 for making a similar gesture to Green Bay Packers fans last November, according to Pro Football Talk.

Several videos of the actions by Smith and Crosby made the rounds on social media Friday.

One video showed the team gathered as it was ready to enter the field. Crosby is seen bouncing on his feet and appears to be talking to fans and tries to grab a sign. Then Smith joins Crosby in jumping up and down and looks in the direction of those fans. As the team begins to run onto the field, Smith makes an obscene gesture to the fans with Crosby immediately following with his own.

At least one fan appeared to be taunting the players before the gestures were made.

One sign read: "Bigger Bust — Geno Or JaMarcus Russell?”

The then-Oakland Raiders drafted Russell first overall in 2007, but he went 7-18 as the starting quarterback played only three seasons.

Smith was the Seahawks' starter the past three seasons before failing to come to terms on a new deal. He followed his former coach, Pete Carroll, when the Raiders traded for him.

Thursday's game ended 23-23.

