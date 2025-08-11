Salem Red Sox claim walk-off win over Kannapolis

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Red Sox rallied from a four-run deficit to stun the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, prevailing 8–7 in walk-off fashion on Sunday afternoon at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark. The comeback was capped by a clutch, bases-clearing single from Starlyn Nunez, delivering the Sox their fourth walk-off victory of the season.

Salem (45-61, 19-23) carries a two-game win streak into its upcoming road trip. The victory leaves them six games back in the Carolina League North Division with 24 games remaining—including a challenging stretch of 18 matchups against division leaders Carolina, Fredericksburg, and Fayetteville.