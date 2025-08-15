Inside the Track: Joey Logano talks Richmond Raceway with 10 Sports

NASCAR takes on Richmond Raceway with the epic Cookout 400 on Saturday night. The finish from 2024 is still on everyone’s minds.

Joey Logano was leading as the white flag waved on his way to victory when he was bumped out of the way by Austin Dillon in the final two turns. Dillon would go on to claim the win, perhaps fueling Logano later in the season to capture the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

10 Sports reporter Brooke Leonard is in the state capital for Saturday’s race and caught up with Logano Friday morning.