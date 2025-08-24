Former Lord Botetourt standout KJ Bratton joins Roanoke College football’s historic return

SALEM, Va. – As Roanoke College football continues to build toward a historic return to the gridiron, it is doing so with nearly a full roster of players from Southwest Virginia. That includes a handful of transfers such as former Lord Botetourt standout KJ Bratton.

“It feels really good,” Bratton said. “I’ve been training all season, been meeting with the coaches, just trying to stay around here as much as possible and get ready for the season. I’m just talking to Coach Stinespring, talking to my family, trying to figure out what’s best for me and my future, figuring out where I can make an impact, figuring out where I’m needed and stuff like that. So that’s really what it boils down to.

“Definitely my leadership. I just want to be a better teammate, making sure everybody is straight, not only myself. We’re all prepared and we’re all ready to go to battle with one another. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Bratton started his career at Virginia as a preferred walk-on in 2022, but a few injuries kept him from taking the field for a game. Now close to home with two years of eligibility, he is hoping to make the most of his opportunity.

Bratton was a two-time all-state selection for Lord Botetourt and a force on both offense and defense.