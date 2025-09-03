Liberty’s Burger forced to medically retire

Ryan Burger at a practice in July of 2025

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University quarterback Ryan Burger has been forced into medical retirement from football following a recent concussion sustained in practice, according to school officials. The announcement came Tuesday amid growing concerns over head injuries across the sport.

“Ryan Burger has been medically disqualified,” Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “So, he will no longer play anymore. He’s going to help us coach.”

The decision stemmed from Burger’s latest concussion and a history of multiple head injuries. The university determined he is no longer medically eligible to continue his playing career.

Chadwell expressed confidence in Burger’s future contributions off the field, noting the quarterback will seamlessly transition into a coaching support role.

Burger, a well-regarded signal-caller during his tenure with the Flames, did not issue a public statement at the time of the announcement.