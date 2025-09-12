Commanders RB Austin Ekeler suffers Achilles tendon injury in fourth quarter vs. Packers

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn watches from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler injured his right Achilles tendon on a non-contact play and was carted to the locker room late in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

Ekeler had lined up wide and was running upfield when he suddenly fell to the turf. He was helped off the field without putting any weight on his right leg and sat on the bench for a few minutes before he was driven away.

This is the 30-year-old Ekeler’s second season with Washington after seven with the Los Angeles Chargers. He had 367 yards rushing and 366 yards receiving last season.

He entered this year as the Commanders' most experienced running back and an important weapon for second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, particularly as a receiving option on third down.

Ekeler was one of two Commanders to suffer a potentially serious injury Thursday.

Defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. was carted off the field with a right quadriceps injury midway through the second quarter.

Wise had gotten though the line of scrimmage and was attempting to block an extra-point attempt. Green Bay’s blockers fell backward and landed on the back of Wise’s leg.

