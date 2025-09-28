How Alabama's Week 1 loss fueled a statement-making victory over Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. – Four weeks ago, then-No. 8 Alabama fell to an unranked Florida State team in Week 1. And critics didn’t hold back. Coach Kalen DeBoer, in his second year leading the Crimson Tide, was viewed as questionable to make it through the season.

Four weeks later, No. 17 Alabama delivered a 24-21 victory at No. 5 Georgia, shattering the Bulldogs' 33-game win streak at home dating back to 2019. As it turns out, the Week 1 loss to Florida State may have been exactly what the Crimson Tide (3-1) needed to gain an edge, build an identity and go on a run.

“There’s two things you can do when things are coming down on you a little bit: you can back yourself in the corner, or you can fight,” DeBoer said, reflecting on the turnaround since Aug. 30. "These guys, you know, made up their minds. They are going to fight. The staff is doing the same thing. I think that was where it started, but it’s just continuing to build.”

Quarterback Ty Simpson, the Crimson Tide's new leader, knows the loss was a turning point for a team now full of promise.

“We know that we didn’t play up to our standard in Week 1," Simpson said. "We just came back as a team, right, and were like, ‘All right, what are we going to do now? That’s over. Do we want to be known as the team who doesn’t finish, doesn’t sustain competitive stamina, or are we going to play with a chip on our shoulder?’”

Simpson threw for 276 yards, two touchdowns and ran one in for a score against Georgia, helping Alabama maintain the lead through all four quarters and control the game from start to finish. It was a well-rounded, statement-making win, the kind that puts a target on Alabama's back moving forward.

“We got to make sure we don’t forget, you know, that that chip on our shoulder was what kind of got this momentum going. Got to understand what it took mentally, physically, emotionally today to be able to sustain from start to finish,” DeBoer said. “Can we sustain the energy? Can we sustain the passion? And you know not just for the season, for the game, but each play.”

