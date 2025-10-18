Magna Vista beats Bassett 42-17 in Smith River Classic to stay undefeated

Magna Vista secured a commanding 42-17 victory over Bassett in the Smith River Classic in Southside.

With the score tied 17-17 and just 40 seconds left in the first half, Simeon Moore dropped back and connected with G’Marley Shelton to give Magna Vista a 21-17 lead.

In the third quarter, Bassett’s David Cook threw a pass downfield, but it was intercepted by Tyler Martin, shifting momentum back to Magna Vista.

Moore then found Tae Scott for a touchdown, helping the Warriors build separation and ultimately secure the win.

The victory improves Magna Vista’s record to 7-0 this season.

