William Byrd wins 42-41 over Lord Botetourt in nail-biter

Lord Botetourt and William Byrd met again in a high-stakes Blue Ridge football game, continuing their intense district and regional rivalry.

The night was special, honoring Lord Botetourt’s Dalton Close and William Byrd’s Cam Epsimoung, both battling cancer and serving as honorary captains for the matchup.

The game started with Lord Botetourt scoring first as Quenten Jones punched it in for a touchdown, though the extra point was blocked, making it 6-0.

William Byrd responded quickly in the first quarter. Gray Matthews scored an eight-yard touchdown, helping the Terriers take control and lead 28-21 at halftime.

With their lucky socks on, Lord Botetourt came back strong in the second half, scoring three unanswered touchdowns. Angel Rigney’s run gave the Cavaliers a 35-28 lead.

But William Byrd answered with a spectacular 97-yard touchdown run by Jamez Toler, who made a man miss on the way to tie the game at 35.

With two minutes left, Quenten Jones scored again for Lord Botetourt, but a bad snap on the extra point attempt made it no good, leaving the score 41-35.

In the final 30 seconds, William Byrd’s Cannin Lutz connected with Stephen Byars for a touchdown. The extra point was good, and the defense held strong to secure a 42-41 victory for the Terriers.

The close game showcased the fierce rivalry and emotional moments between these two teams, with William Byrd narrowly edging Lord Botetourt in a thrilling finish.

