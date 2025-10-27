Craig County’s Calfee earns Week 9 honors

NEW CASTLE, Va. – It’s a long overdue Player of the Week honor… but against the test that is Bath County, running back Carter Calfee showed exactly why he’s deserving.

The senior is averaging more than 10 yards a carry this season, and Friday night was no different. Calfee had 11 carries for 155 yards and found the end zone twice.

The win marks the first time the Rockets have beaten the Chargers since 2014, and their first-ever 8–0 start.

For his efforts in the 28–0 victory over Bath County, Carter Calfee is your Player of the Week.