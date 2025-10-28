Affidavit: Former NFL star Adrian Peterson was asleep in SUV before DWI arrest in Texas

FILE - Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson stands on the field before an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Chicago Bears, Nov. 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon after police found him asleep behind the wheel of his SUV at a suburban Houston gas station, according to court records.

Police in Sugar Land found Peterson around 9 a.m. on Sunday asleep as his vehicle was running and parked near a gas pump, according to a probable cause affidavit. No one else was in the vehicle.

“I interviewed Mr. Peterson, and detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. I also observed Mr. Peterson had blood shot glossy eyes and slurred speech,” according to the affidavit. “I asked Mr. Peterson where he was coming from, and he stated a poker game in Houston.”

Peterson told an officer he didn’t know where he was and had been trying to get to his home in nearby Missouri City. Peterson told the officer he had consumed two to three shots of a Vodka mix several hours earlier, according to the affidavit.

“I asked Mr. Peterson from a scale of 0 being completely sober to 10 being intoxicated to the point of blacking out where he would rate himself. Mr. Peterson stated he was a 2,” according to the affidavit.

The officer conducted a field sobriety test on Peterson, who had to use his arms to keep his balance and swayed, according to the affidavit.

During a search of Peterson’s SUV, the officer found a Glock handgun in the glove compartment.

It’s the second DWI arrest in seven months for the 2012 NFL MVP and three-time league rushing champion.

Peterson was released from the Fort Bend County Jail on Monday after posting bonds totaling $3,000.

Court records did not list an attorney who could speak on Peterson's behalf.

The 40-year-old Peterson was a high school football star in East Texas and has lived in the Houston area. He played at Oklahoma before spending the first 10 years of his NFL career with Minnesota, which drafted him No. 7 overall in 2007.

Peterson was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Minneapolis in April after appearing at an NFL draft party for Vikings fans.

Peterson is one of nine running backs to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. He had 2,097 yards for the Vikings in his MVP season of 2012 and finished with 14,918 yards and 120 touchdowns over 15 seasons. He played for six teams during his final five seasons.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Follow Juan A. Lozano: https://x.com/juanlozano70