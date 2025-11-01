Narrows hands Craig Co. its first loss in a 42-21 final

Craig County continues to set new program records each week. Sitting at 8-0 atop the Pioneer District and Region 1C standings, the team has been unstoppable.

But Narrows tried to put a wrinkle in Craig County’s perfection. Craig County Rockets head coach Jimmy Fisher was giving his players some last-minute advice right before kickoff.

From their own two-yard line, Narrows quarterback Tucker Bryan handed off to Cooper Helvey, who muscled his way up the middle into the end zone for a touchdown, putting Narrows up 7-0.

The Rockets got on the board early in the second quarter. Carter Calfee broke through the line and sprinted up the middle for a 17-yard touchdown run, cutting Craig’s lead to 14-7.

The Green Wave responded quickly. From their own 24-yard line, quarterback Tucker Bryan rolled out and hit Cooper Helvey on a touchdown pass. Narrows padded its lead to 21-7.

With just over a minute left in the first half, Craig County’s Jerry Smith made some great cuts on his way to the end zone untouched on a 19-yard touchdown. The score was 21-14 at halftime.

But Narrows had an answer for everything, en route to a 42-21 victory. It proved to be the first loss of the season for the Rockets.