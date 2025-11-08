Northside falls 28-21 to Lord Botetourt in Blue Ridge Region 3D

Lord Botetourt and Northside are already locked in as two teams in the Blue Ridge Region 3D playoffs. Last year, the Vikings won the regular season matchup, only to see Lord Botetourt win in overtime during the playoff meeting.

The game moved to Daleville, where the first drive set the tone. On fourth down at Lord Botetourt’s 35-yard line, a botched snap on the punt gave the Cavaliers a chance. They capitalized quickly as Angel Rigney slipped in for a touchdown, putting Lord Botetourt up 7-0.

After a lengthy nine-minute drive, Lord Botetourt pushed down the field again. Rigney scored a short touchdown, extending the lead to 14-0.

Midway through the second quarter, a botched kick return gave Lord Botetourt another opportunity. Rigney scored his third touchdown of the night, furthering the Cavaliers’ advantage.

Northside showed resilience in response. Quarterback Casey Hall connected deep with Kamden Tucker, who made a miraculous catch. Despite the effort, it was not enough as Lord Botetourt held on to win 28-21.

