Knicks' Jalen Brunson has sprained right ankle, will miss at least 1 game, AP source says

New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson (11) looks to pass during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – Jalen Brunson will miss at least one game with a sprained right ankle, a person with knowledge of the details said Thursday.

The New York Knicks All-Star guard won’t play Friday at home against Miami, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no announcement about Brunson’s injury.

Brunson sustained a Grade 1 sprain, the person said. He will be evaluated daily after Friday’s game.

Brunson was hurt Wednesday in the Knicks’ loss to Orlando when he turned his ankle on a drive to the basket with about two minutes remaining.

