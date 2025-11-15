Kai Trump follows opening 83 with 75 to finish distant last in LPGA Tour debut

Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Donald Trump, hits on the 17th hole during the first round of The Annika LPGA golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Belleair, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

BELLEAIR, Fla. – Kai Trump improved her score by eight strokes Friday in the second round of The Annika, following a 13-under 83 with a 75.

President Donald Trump’s granddaughter still finished last in the 108-player field at Pelican Golf Club, six strokes behind the nearest competitor.

“For the first day I was definitely really nervous,” she said. “I think the nerves just got to me. When I went out there today I felt very calm and peaceful to be honest with you. That’s why I played better.”

In breezy conditions Friday morning, the high school senior had four birdies, four bogeys, a double bogey and a triple bogey. On Thursday afternoon, she bogeyed the first four and finished the birdie-less round with nine bogeys and two double bogeys.

The University of Miami recruit played on a sponsor exemption. She's the daughter of Donald Trump Jr.

“I did everything I could possibly have done for this tournament, so I think if you prepare right the nerves can — I mean, they’re always going to be there, right? They can be a little softened."

Linn Grant and Grace Kim were tied for the lead at 9 under.

