Grayson County defeats Craig County 34-13 in 1C semifinal showdown

Grayson County’s football team continued their historic season with a strong 34-13 victory over Craig County in the region 1C semifinal.

The Rockets have shown resilience this season, overcoming injuries late in the schedule. Last week, they secured their first-ever playoff win, and on this cool Friday night in New Castle, they aimed for payback against the Blue Devils, who eliminated them from the playoffs last year.

Craig County’s Jerry Smith got the game started with a touchdown on the opening drive, giving the Rockets a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point.

The Blue Devils answered quickly as Maverik Goad scored a touchdown to tie the game at 6-6.

In the second quarter, Grayson County’s Parker Dowell made a big play, advancing the ball up the field and finishing with a touchdown. After a successful two-point conversion, the Blue Demons took a 14-6 lead.

Grayson County dominated the rest of the game, securing a 34-13 win and earning the right to host the region 1C final.

