Thitikul wins another $4 million payoff and caps big year at Tour Championship

Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand gesture on the seventh green during the final round of the LPGA Tour Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Naples, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

NAPLES, Fla. – Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand capped off her best year with the biggest cash prize in women's golf, holding off an early challenge from Pajaree Anannarukarn and closing with a 4-under 68 to win the CME Group Tour Championship on Sunday for another $4 million payoff.

Thitikul won for the third time this year on the LPGA Tour, and one last birdie on the final hole at Tiburon Golf Club gave her the lowest scoring average in tour history.

This was never really in doubt when Thitikul started with a six-shot lead over Nelly Korda, the American she replaced at No. 1 in the women's world ranking this year.

Anannarukarn made it a game, however, with five birdies in seven holes to pull within two shots going to the back nine. Thitikul birdied the 10th and 13th holes, while her Thai friend dropped a shot on the par-3 12th to return the lead to five shots.

From there, it was getting to the finish line and getting soaked with bubbly on the 18th green. She joins Jin Young Ko as the only back-to-back winners of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Thitikul finished at 26-under 262 for a four-shot victory.

The victory assured her winning LPGA player of the year and the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average, the two biggest awards in women's golf.

Korda becomes the first player since Tiger Woods in 2010 to go from a seven-win season to not winning the following year.

