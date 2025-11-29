Region 3D Final: Magna Vista surges past Lord Botetourt 65-34

RIDGEWAY, Va. – The Magna Vista Warriors offense continues to shine this postseason. On its way to capturing the Region 3D Championship, Magna Vista set a new school record on the most points scored in a playoff game, 65-34 win over Lord Botetourt.

After falling behind 7-0 early, the Warriors scored 21 unanswered points that included a 93 yard touchdown pass from Simeon Moore to Asante Scott and a defensive score by Jamari Swanson.

Ethan Dukes gave his stamp of approval in the second half with three long touchdown runs, helping the Warriors win their first region championship since 2015.