William Fleming girls win season-opener over rival Patrick Henry 82-25

Kyleigh Worsham scores for William Fleming in the opening quarter

ROANOKE, Va. – 2024 VHSL Class 5 State Runner-Up William Fleming opened its season Tuesday night with cross-town rival Patrick Henry. The Lady Colonels left no doubt from start to finish in the 82-25 victory.

Liberty University commit Amari Worsham dropped 21 first-half points.

Other scores of note from Tuesday night:

GIRLS:

-E.C. Glass def. Cave Spring 45-40

-Salem def. William Byrd 70-30

-Staunton River def. Liberty 72-39

-Northside def. Hidden Valley 36-32

BOYS:

-E.C. Glass def. William Fleming 62-59

-Patrick Henry def. Franklin Co. 65-40

-Floyd Co. def. Blacksburg 71-56

-Hidden Valley def. Northside 47-44 (OT)