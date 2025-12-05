JMU earns top Sun Belt Conference honors

(Nell Redmond, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

James Madison head coach Bob Chesney claps after his team made a field goal against Coastal Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Conway, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – James Madison was heavily represented as the Sun Belt Conference announced its 2025 postseason football awards Thursday, with 19 Dukes earning 20 total honors and several taking home major league awards.

Quarterback Alonza Barnett III was named Sun Belt Player of the Year after leading JMU to an undefeated conference record and directing the league’s top-scoring offense. Barnett threw for 2,440 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding 459 rushing yards and 13 more scores.

Linebacker Trent Hendrick earned Defensive Player of the Year. The senior paced the Dukes with 91 tackles and helped anchor a unit that ranked among the national leaders in total defense, rushing defense and scoring defense.

Defensive lineman Sahir West was selected Freshman of the Year following a breakout season in which the redshirt freshman recorded 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and multiple pressures.

Head coach Bob Chesney was voted Coach of the Year after guiding JMU to an 11–1 overall record, its first Sun Belt East Division championship and an 8–0 conference mark.

Four Dukes earned first-team All-Sun Belt recognition: Barnett at quarterback, running back Wayne Knight, offensive tackle Pat McMurtrie and Hendrick at linebacker.

Second-team selections included defensive lineman Immanuel Bush, defensive back Justin Eaglin, West at defensive line and defensive back Jacob Thomas.

JMU also placed several players on the third team, including offensive lineman Carter Sweazie, wide receiver Landon Ellis, defensive lineman Aiden Gobaira, defensive back DJ Barksdale and defensive back Elijah Culp.

With a league-best 20 honors, James Madison closed the regular season as one of the Sun Belt’s most decorated teams and prepares for the conference championship with significant momentum.