Reports: Billy Napier finalizing deal to become next JMU football coach

ROANOKE, Va. – According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, former University of Florida head coach Billy Napier is said to be finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at James Madison University.

This comes days after it was reported that current JMU head coach Bob Chesney will accept the UCLA opening at the end of the Dukes’ season.

The veteran coach is reportedly a popular choice amongst administration considering his success leading Sun Belt competitor Louisiana to a 40-12 record from 2018 to 2021.

A formal announcement is said to be expected in the coming days.