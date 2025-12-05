Skip to main content
Reports: Billy Napier finalizing deal to become next JMU football coach

Florida head coach Billy Napier gestures during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) (Marta Lavandier, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, former University of Florida head coach Billy Napier is said to be finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at James Madison University.

This comes days after it was reported that current JMU head coach Bob Chesney will accept the UCLA opening at the end of the Dukes’ season.

The veteran coach is reportedly a popular choice amongst administration considering his success leading Sun Belt competitor Louisiana to a 40-12 record from 2018 to 2021.

A formal announcement is said to be expected in the coming days.

