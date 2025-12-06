Sun Belt Champions: JMU thumps Troy 31-14

James Madison quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) runs for a first down against Troy during the first half of the Sun Belt Championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Harrisonburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Behind a strong rushing attack and fierce defense, James Madison defeated Troy 31-14 to win its first Sun Belt Conference Championship.

Running back Wayne Knight helped set the tone with 212 yards, including a 73 yard touchdown. Quarterback Alonza Barnett III completed 10 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown pass to Braeden Wisloski.

Recommended Videos

The Dukes led 17-14 at halftime and while the offense struggled in the third quarter with two turnovers, the defense continued to deliver. JMU had 8 sacks, three coming from Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year Sahir West. West’s last sack resulted in a fumble recovery and touchdown return for Drew Spinogatti. Troy had -26 rushing yards.

Friday night’s championship win proves to be the 11th overall conference title in program history, first since 2019 when it did so as a member of the CAA.

The win also improves JMU’s chances of reaching the College Football Playoff. Should Duke defeat Virginia in the ACC Championship, it’s likely the Dukes will get into the 12-team field.