Browns prevent Steelers from clinching AFC North with 13-6 win over Pittsburgh

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. reacts after catching a touchdown pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers safety Kyle Dugger (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

CLEVELAND – Shedeur Sanders threw for 186 yards and a touchdown, Cleveland's defense kept Pittsburgh out of the end zone and the Browns held on for a 13-6 victory on Sunday, preventing the Steelers from clinching the AFC North.

Pittsburgh (9-7) came into the weekend needing either a win or loss by Baltimore for its first division title since 2020.

Recommended Videos

Instead, the Steelers will host the Ravens to close the regular season the winner getting the division and the AFC's fourth seed in the playoffs.

The Browns (4-12) snapped a four-game losing streak, along with a seven-game skid in division games. It is the first time since Dec. 10, 2009, that the Browns defeated the Steelers and held them without a touchdown.

Cleveland scored on its first two possessions and jumped out to a 10-0 lead.

Sanders completed 17 of 23 passes, including a touchdown and two interceptions as he improved to 2-4 as an NFL starting quarterback.

Rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. scored a touchdown for the third time in four games and Andre Szmyt had two field goals, including one from 33 yards that put the Browns up 13-6 with 1:40 remaining.

Pittsburgh got the ball at its 35 after a touchback. Rodgers got the Steelers to the Browns 11 in four plays, including completions of 29 and 11 yards to tight end Pat Freiermuth.

A 3-yard completion to Adam Thielen on first-and-10 got the Steelers to the Browns 7, but Rodgers was unable to connect with Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the next three plays. Denzel Ward blanketed Valdes-Scantling on a pass to the right corner of the end zone on fourth-and-7 with 17 seconds remaining as Pittsburgh turned it over on downs.

Myles Garrett was held without a sack for the first time in 10 games. He remains at 22 and needs one against Cincinnati next week to surpass Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt for the single-season NFL mark.

The Browns scored on their opening possession for the second straight game on Szmyt's 50-yard field goal.

After Pittsburgh went three-and-out, Cleveland got into the end zone on the ensuing series when Fannin caught a 28-yard TD pass from Sanders to make it 10-0. Fannin adjusted his route as the ball hung in the air. He caught it at the 1 before rolling into the end zone with 5:11 remaining in the first quarter.

Fannin aggravated his groin injury on the play and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Fannin originally suffered the injury during Friday's practice.

The Steelers closed within 10-6 at halftime on a pair of field goals by Chris Boswell. Pittsburgh appeared to go three-and-out on its second drive, but Cleveland's Rayshawn Jenkins was called for taunting.

Boswell connected from 44 yards early in the second quarter to put the Steelers on the board. He added a 40-yard field goal on the last play of the first half.

Boswell was short on a 54-yard attempt early in the fourth quarter after Alex Wright sacked Rodgers for a 5-yard loss at the Browns 36 on third-and-14.

Second guessing

Pittsburgh wasted a prime scoring chance with 2:46 remaining in the first half when it turned it over on downs at the Cleveland 22 when Rodgers wasn't able to connect with Scotty Miller on a pass to the end zone on fourth-and-1.

The Steelers drive started at the Browns 31 when rookie linebacker Jack Sawyer, who went to Ohio State, picked off Sanders' pass at the Pittsburgh 42 and returned it 27 yards into Cleveland territory.

Injuries

Steelers: TE Darnell Washington (forearm) left in the second quarter.

Browns: Besides Fannin, G Wyatt Teller aggravated a calf injury in the first quarter. G Tevin Jenkins suffered a concussion during the fourth quarter.

Up next

Steelers: host Baltimore next weekend

Browns: at Cincinnati to finish the season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl