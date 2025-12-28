Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan expected to play against Seahawks despite being on injury report

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan celebrates after scoring against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers expect wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan to play in Sunday’s game against the Seahawks despite his name being added to the injury report, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The reason for McMillan’s listing on the injury report was noted as “illness.” He was not listed on the injury report earlier this week.

Recommended Videos

The person said he was put on the report as a precautionary measure.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly said what was ailing McMillan.

McMillan, an NFL rookie of the year candidate, leads the Panthers with 65 receptions for 924 yards and seven touchdowns.

He was the No. 8 overall pick from Arizona.

The Panthers can wrap up the NFC South today with a win over Seattle and a Tampa Bay loss or tie against Miami.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl