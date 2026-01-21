1st and 10 Trophy Tour | Northside’s Casey Hall

ROANOKE, Va. – The 1st and 10 Trophy Tour goes to Northside High School where the Vikings standout quarterback Casey Hall turned heads with his dual threat capabilities.

It was week one against Pulaski County when the junior signal caller put everyone on alert. He completed all five of his passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Hall rushed for 285 yards and two additional scores as the Vikings beat the Cougars. Hall went on to finish the season with over 600 yards passing and over 600 rushing--earning all-district honors.

“Everybody had a confidence boost from that game, we felt good and came to practice next day feeling great,” Hall said. “Everything went smooth, kept it going and even when we got that first loss, we didn’t think too much of it and then we kept building on it.”

“He’s a high character kid, you know, not getting down on himself,” said Northside head coach Scott Fisher. “That’s gotten a lot better and he’s a good leader. You guys follow him real well and he put the work in in the offseason and as you know that goes a long way with other players who watch him.”

Hall is now busy on the basketball court for the Northside Vikings, before he takes on the outdoor track season in the spring.