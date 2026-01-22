1st and 10 Trophy Tour | Gretna’s Rayshaun Logan

GRETNA, Va. – The 1st and 10 Trophy Tour honors another elite level quarterback who carried his team to a region final this past season--Gretna’s Rayshaun Logan.

He effected change every week but week 10 is when he really stood out. The Hawks trailed Appomattox County 22-0 but Logan kept his team in the hunt as he passed for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns while rushing for an additional 120 yards and 2 touchdowns. Logan went on to finish his senior season accounting for more than 3,000 total yards and over 40 touchdowns.

“Just showing up to practice every day, taking care of the small stuff first, and the small stuff can lead to the bigger stuff, like me being successful during my senior season, last one, so go out with a bang,” Logan said.

“As a sophomore, we knew then that we had something special,” said Gretna head coach Shaun Miller. “As a junior, he had his first full-time starting job, and he did an excellent job, had a great grasp of our offense, the culture, he’s a leader. So coming into the senior year, we knew if he had the ball in his hands, we was in good shape.”

If his football contributions weren’t enough to impress, Logan eclipsed 1,000 points on the basketball court as a junior and just last week he reached 1,000 career rebounds.