1st and 10 Trophy Tour | Liberty’s Nasear Johnson

BEDFORD, Va. – The 1st and 10 Trophy Tour took a trip to Liberty High School in Bedford to honor talented running back Nasear “Nas” Johnson.

He had a remarkable season and in week seven he shined the brightest. Johnson had 26 carries for 266 yards and two touchdowns. He also made three catches for 31 yards and even eight tackles on defense as Liberty earned the 35-29 win over Rustburg. It proved to be the first Seminole District win for the Minutemen since the 2021 season.

Johnson’s efforts didn’t stop in week seven. He went on to lead the Seminole District in rushing with 1,143 yards with 9 touchdowns. He added 303 receiving yards and 3 additional scores to account for more than 1,400 yards in 2025.

Defensively, Johnson made 62 tackles, 1.5 sacks and had 1 fumble recovery.