Germany midfielder Goretzka says Trump makes 'us feel not only German but also European'

MUNICH – Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka says U.S. President Donald Trump “has managed to make us feel not only German, but also European.”

Goretzka, who plays club soccer for Bayern Munich, in an interview with Die Zeit newspaper published on Wednesday, spoke about the World Cup being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, and he suggested Germany and other European teams will be the favorites.

“Others have caught up but in the most important game in the world we’re still ahead of every continent,” Goretzka said. “Far from being left behind, Europe will show everyone what’s what on the field.”

The countdown to the June 11-July 19 tournament has drawn calls for a boycott. Oke Göttlich, the president of Bundesliga club St. Pauli and one of the German federation’s 10 vice presidents, last week said the time had come to “ seriously consider and discuss this.”

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter also weighed in on Monday.

"I’m aware of the political debates,” Goretzka said. “Still, I expect it to be a great tournament. It will advance football there and convince many people that it’s a fantastic game.”

Germany has been drawn in World Cup Group E with Ivory Coast, Curaçao and Ecuador.

