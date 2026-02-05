ODAC Hoops: Roanoke tops Hollins, 66-57

SALEM, Va. – Roanoke College put together a balanced team effort Wednesday night, defeating Hollins 66-57 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball game at the Cregger Center.

The Maroons (9-11, 3-8 ODAC) set the tone early, outscoring Hollins 16-8 in the first quarter. The hosts trimmed the deficit in the second, but Roanoke maintained control and carried a 25-22 lead into halftime.

The teams traded baskets to open the second half before Roanoke created separation late in the third quarter. The Maroons closed the period on an 8-2 run over the final five minutes to take a six-point advantage.

Hollins (14-6, 6-5) shot better than 60% from the field in the fourth quarter, but Roanoke answered by converting 8 of 12 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Nadia Snesarev and Ashley Fowler led Roanoke with 13 points apiece. Snesarev shot 6 of 10 from the field, while Fowler knocked down three 3-pointers. Alicea Farmer added 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

ODAC Women’s Scores:

-Randolph def. Averett, 73-50

-Shenandoah def. Virginia Wesleyan, 67-60

-Randolph-Macon def. Bridgewater, 65-50

-#5 Washington & Lee def. Eastern Mennonite, 70-28

-Guilford def. Lynchburg, 70-60

ODAC Men’s Scores:

-Washington & Lee def. #17 Roanoke, 64-56

-Lynchburg def. Averett, 84-73

-Virginia Wesleyan def. Shenandoah, 90-55

-Eastern Mennonite def. Bridgewater, 70-49

-Randolph-Macon def. Hampden-Sydney, 69-53

-Guilford def. Randolph, 127-68