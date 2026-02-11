Skip to main content
Sports

Seattle Seahawks celebrate victory in Super Bowl 60 with parade on Wednesday

Andrew Destin

Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) celebrates his touchdown on a fumble recovery during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald holds the trophy as quarterback Sam Darnold, right, and others look on after the team's win in the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) celebrates his touchdown on a fumble recovery with safety Nick Emmanwori (3) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) celebrates his touchdown on a fumble recovery during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks will celebrate their 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60 with a parade on Wednesday.

It will be the second Super Bowl victory parade for the Seahawks in the franchise's 50-year history. The Seahawks also won Super Bowl 48 against the Denver Broncos on Feb. 2, 2014.

The city of Seattle is estimating that between 750,000 and 1 million fans will line the parade route. The celebration start with a trophy presentation at Lumen Field at 10 a.m., and the parade will begin at 11 a.m. It is expected to take two hours.

