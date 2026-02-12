Orioles add veteran right-hander Chris Bassitt to improved rotation, AP source says

FILE - Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series, Oct. 28, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

The Baltimore Orioles added Chris Bassitt to their improved rotation on Wednesday, agreeing to an $18.5 million, one-year contract with the right-hander, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The deal includes a $3 million signing bonus, and Bassitt can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses if he starts at least 27 games.

Recommended Videos

ESPN was the first to report on the contract.

Bassitt, who turns 37 on Feb. 22, went 11-9 with a 3.96 ERA for AL champion Toronto last year. He has made at least 27 starts and pitched at least 157 1/3 innings in each of the last five seasons.

Bassitt joins a Baltimore rotation that includes Shane Baz, Trevor Rogers and Zach Eflin. Baz was acquired in a December trade with Tampa Bay, and Eflin re-signed with the Orioles for a $10 million, one-year contract.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB