VHSL state championship wrestling is underway

SALEM, Va. – After day one of competition, Rural Retreat is leading the way in Class 1.

Glenvar is our highest scoring local team in Class 2 sitting in 4th with four wrestlers in championship brackets.

Staunton River holding tight in Class 3, fourth thus far with 5 guys in championship brackets.

Down in Virginia Beach, Classes 4 thru 6 also took to the mats on Friday. Salem had a strong start and is fourth in Class 4 with six wrestlers in championship brackets.

William Fleming has three wrestlers that will be in semifinals matches Saturday as they sit in 8th as a team at the Class 5 ranks.

Also in Class 5, Franklin County has two guys in semifinals matches as they sit 17th in team standings.